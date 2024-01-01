rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Design for the Facade of a Palace with the Coat of Arms of Pope Clement IX, Anonymous, Italian, Bolognese 18th century artist
View public domain image source

Public Domain
ID : 
9329059

CC0 License

