https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329071Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Gray Curtains with Pink Fringes, and White and Gold Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329071View CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge JPEG 3500 x 2473 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3542 x 2503 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Gray Curtains with Pink Fringes, and White and Gold Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore