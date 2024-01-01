rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Design for Gray Curtains with Pink Fringes, and White and Gold Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th century
View public domain image source

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329071

View CC0 License

