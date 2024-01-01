https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329073Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Curtains with Pink, Green and White Floral Fabric and Pink and Green Fringes, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329073View CC0 LicenseJPEGLarge JPEG 3500 x 2465 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3545 x 2497 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Curtains with Pink, Green and White Floral Fabric and Pink and Green Fringes, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore