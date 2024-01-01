https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329096Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign of a decorative panel featuring hunting trophies, a shield, and a crown by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329096View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 957 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2857 x 2278 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign of a decorative panel featuring hunting trophies, a shield, and a crown by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore