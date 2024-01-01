https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329102Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElevation of the Gallery in the Palazzo Doria-Pamphilj, Rome, Anonymous, Italian, 17th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329102View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 445 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1299 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3840 x 1425 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElevation of the Gallery in the Palazzo Doria-Pamphilj, Rome, Anonymous, Italian, 17th centuryMore