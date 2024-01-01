https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329112Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Cast-iron Grate with Green Metal Surround by Benjamin Dean WyattView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329112View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 917 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2675 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2728 x 3570 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Cast-iron Grate with Green Metal Surround by Benjamin Dean WyattMore