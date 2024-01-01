rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329126
"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329126

View CC0 License

"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim Firdausi

More