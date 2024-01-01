https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim FirdausiView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329126View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 977 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2850 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3027 x 3717 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Bizhan Slaughters the Wild Boars of Irman", Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings), author Abu'l Qasim FirdausiMore