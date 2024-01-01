https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329213Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Green Curtains with Green Fringes and a Gold Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329213View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 738 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2153 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3884 x 2389 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Green Curtains with Green Fringes and a Gold Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore