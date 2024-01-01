https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329268Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrowd in a Park; page 31 from the 'Images of Spain' album (F) by Goya (Francisco de Goya y Lucientes)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329268View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2409 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2609 x 3791 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCrowd in a Park; page 31 from the 'Images of Spain' album (F) by Goya (Francisco de Goya y Lucientes)More