https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329388Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Descent from the Cross (one of a set of 12 scenes from The Life of Christ) by Flemish, LeuvenView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329388View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 896 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2613 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2891 x 3872 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Descent from the Cross (one of a set of 12 scenes from The Life of Christ) by Flemish, LeuvenMore