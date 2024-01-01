https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329440View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 899 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2621 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2898 x 3870 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWall painting from Room H of the Villa of P. Fannius Synistor at Boscoreale, RomanMore