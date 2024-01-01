https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329503Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPair of chair seat covers, painted designs in the style of Jean PillementView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329503View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 900 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2625 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPair of chair seat covers, painted designs in the style of Jean PillementMore