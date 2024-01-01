https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329651Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRoundel with the Blinding of Tobit (from a Series), South NetherlandishView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329651View CC0 LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2508 x 2508 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRoundel with the Blinding of Tobit (from a Series), South NetherlandishMore