rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329691
Funerary Statuette naming Teshnefer, Ptolemaic Period (332&ndash;30 BC)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Funerary Statuette naming Teshnefer, Ptolemaic Period (332–30 BC)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329691

View CC0 License

Funerary Statuette naming Teshnefer, Ptolemaic Period (332–30 BC)

More