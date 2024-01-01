rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329704
Relief Depicting the Purification of Queen Kiya (?), New Kingdom, Amarna Period (ca. 1353&ndash;1336 B.C.)
View public domain image source

Public Domain
ID : 
9329704

View CC0 License

