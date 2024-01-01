rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329726
Soles of feet showing bound prisoners from a cartonnage, Late Period&ndash;Ptolemaic Period (4th&ndash;late 1st century BC)
Soles of feet showing bound prisoners from a cartonnage, Late Period–Ptolemaic Period (4th–late 1st century BC)

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329726

View CC0 License

