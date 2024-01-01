https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Leaf with Saint Benedict Resuscitating a Boy in an Initial D, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana LactantiusView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329764View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 906 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2643 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2891 x 3829 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Leaf with Saint Benedict Resuscitating a Boy in an Initial D, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana LactantiusMore