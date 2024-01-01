rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329767
Dobla of Alfonso of Aragon (r. 1465–68), also known as Alfonso I of Naples (r. 1442–58)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329767

View CC0 License

