Study for Clovis (middle register; study for wall paintings in the Chapel of Saint Remi, Sainte-Clotilde, Paris, 1858); verso: Head of a Soldier (unrelated to Sainte-Clotilde decorations)

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329846

