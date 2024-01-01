rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Semi-Circular Design with Grotesques and a Central Medaillon containing a Landscape by Giovanni Larciani ("Master of the Kress Landscapes")

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9329867

View CC0 License

