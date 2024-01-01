rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329885
Chapel in a Gothic Church (recto); Outline sketch of an oval form (verso)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chapel in a Gothic Church (recto); Outline sketch of an oval form (verso)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329885

View CC0 License

Chapel in a Gothic Church (recto); Outline sketch of an oval form (verso)

More