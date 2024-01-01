rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329905
Ground Plan of the Catafalque for Anna Cristina, Wife of Carlo Emanuele II of Savoy, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli Bibiena
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ground Plan of the Catafalque for Anna Cristina, Wife of Carlo Emanuele II of Savoy, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli Bibiena

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9329905

View CC0 License

Ground Plan of the Catafalque for Anna Cristina, Wife of Carlo Emanuele II of Savoy, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli Bibiena

More