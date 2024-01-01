https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329908Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextViews of a Theater (Bayreuth): Interior Elevation of the Theater Showing Royal Box, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329908View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1026 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2993 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3285 x 3842 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadViews of a Theater (Bayreuth): Interior Elevation of the Theater Showing Royal Box, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaMore