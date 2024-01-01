https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329952Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCeiling Decoration with the Allegories of the Four Continents and the Signs of the ZodiacView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329952View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2647 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3705 x 2802 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCeiling Decoration with the Allegories of the Four Continents and the Signs of the ZodiacMore