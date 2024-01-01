https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329957Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Altar or Monument with Angels and Other Figures, attributed to Peter Candid (Pieter de Witte, Pietro Candido)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329957View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2336 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2419 x 3624 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for an Altar or Monument with Angels and Other Figures, attributed to Peter Candid (Pieter de Witte, Pietro Candido)More