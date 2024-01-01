https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329968Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the Decoration of a Wall with Grotteschi in the Antique-StyleView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329968View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 708 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2066 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2271 x 3847 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the Decoration of a Wall with Grotteschi in the Antique-StyleMore