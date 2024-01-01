https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329980Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Choir Stalls Showing the Entrance to the Choir through the Rood Screen, Anonymous, French, 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329980View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3626 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2577 x 3663 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Choir Stalls Showing the Entrance to the Choir through the Rood Screen, Anonymous, French, 16th centuryMore