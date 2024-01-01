https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFragment of a Tapestry Cartoon: Outstretched Hand, Body of a Seraph, and a Wing, School of Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio or Santi)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9329985View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3738 x 2228 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadFragment of a Tapestry Cartoon: Outstretched Hand, Body of a Seraph, and a Wing, School of Raphael (Raffaello Sanzio or Santi)More