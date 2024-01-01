rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Studies for birds and grotesque masks (recto); candelabra grotesques, ewers and vases (verso), ? attributed to Andr&eacute;s…
Studies for birds and grotesque masks (recto); candelabra grotesques, ewers and vases (verso), ? attributed to Andrés de Melgar

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330003

View CC0 License

