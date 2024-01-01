rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330006
Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saint Basil the Great and Saint John the Baptist and Donor
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saint Basil the Great and Saint John the Baptist and Donor

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330006

View CC0 License

Madonna and Child Enthroned with Saint Basil the Great and Saint John the Baptist and Donor

More