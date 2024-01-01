rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330030
View of the Kabuki Theaters at Sakai-cho on Opening Day of the New Season (Sakai-cho Shibai no Zu), from the series, "Toto…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of the Kabuki Theaters at Sakai-cho on Opening Day of the New Season (Sakai-cho Shibai no Zu), from the series, "Toto Meisho" by Utagawa Hiroshige

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330030

View CC0 License

View of the Kabuki Theaters at Sakai-cho on Opening Day of the New Season (Sakai-cho Shibai no Zu), from the series, "Toto Meisho" by Utagawa Hiroshige

More