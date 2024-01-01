rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330050
New Year's Games, from the printed book Flowers of the Four Seasons (Shiki no hana) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330050

View CC0 License

