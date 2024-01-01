https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330062Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArashi Ryūzō I as Ishibe Kinkichi in the Play "Hana Ayame Bunroku Soga"View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330062View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2377 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2715 x 3997 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArashi Ryūzō I as Ishibe Kinkichi in the Play "Hana Ayame Bunroku Soga"More