rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330096
The Chinese Junk "Keying"–Captain Kellett–As she appeared in New York harbour July 13th, 1847–212 days from Canton.–720 tons…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Chinese Junk "Keying"–Captain Kellett–As she appeared in New York harbour July 13th, 1847–212 days from Canton.–720 tons burthen

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330096

View CC0 License

The Chinese Junk "Keying"–Captain Kellett–As she appeared in New York harbour July 13th, 1847–212 days from Canton.–720 tons burthen

More