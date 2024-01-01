rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330099
Twelve ornamental designs for the decoration of interiors by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Twelve ornamental designs for the decoration of interiors by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330099

View CC0 License

Twelve ornamental designs for the decoration of interiors by Jules Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More