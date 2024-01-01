https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330101Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEight designs for painted wall decorations; one for "chanteloup," another for "Nause" by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330101View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 792 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2310 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2460 x 3728 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEight designs for painted wall decorations; one for "chanteloup," another for "Nause" by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore