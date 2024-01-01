rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330101
Eight designs for painted wall decorations; one for "chanteloup," another for "Nause" by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330101

View CC0 License

