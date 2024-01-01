rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330111
Two Designs for the decoration of walls pierced by pairs of double doors by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330111

View CC0 License

