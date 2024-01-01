rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330124
Intarsia Ceiling Design for the Dining Room, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Intarsia Ceiling Design for the Dining Room, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330124

View CC0 License

Intarsia Ceiling Design for the Dining Room, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More