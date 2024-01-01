https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIntarsia Ceiling Design for the Dining Room, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330124View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 901 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2629 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3723 x 2796 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadIntarsia Ceiling Design for the Dining Room, Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore