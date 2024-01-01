rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330131
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330131

View CC0 License

Design for Wall Paneling and Ceiling in Pompeiian Style, The Deepdene, Dorking, Surrey by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

