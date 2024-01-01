https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a coffered ceiling with a central oval painted in clouds by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330134View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1896 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1896 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1896 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1896 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1993 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2032 x 3568 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a coffered ceiling with a central oval painted in clouds by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore