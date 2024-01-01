rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330140
Krishna and Balarama by a River: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Orissa)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9330140

View CC0 License

