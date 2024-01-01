https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330151Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Single Door and Overdoor Panel with Cupids Bearing a Violin by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330151View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 661 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1929 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2094 x 3800 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Single Door and Overdoor Panel with Cupids Bearing a Violin by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore