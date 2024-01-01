https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330163Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Stable Arches, Hôtel Candamo by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330163View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3606 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2019 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2735 x 3866 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Stable Arches, Hôtel Candamo by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore