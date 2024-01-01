https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330188Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Carved Wood Paneling and Molding Featuring Strapwork by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330188View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 513 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1495 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3844 x 1642 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Carved Wood Paneling and Molding Featuring Strapwork by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore