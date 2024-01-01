rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330188
Design for Carved Wood Paneling and Molding Featuring Strapwork by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Carved Wood Paneling and Molding Featuring Strapwork by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330188

View CC0 License

Design for Carved Wood Paneling and Molding Featuring Strapwork by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More