rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330198
Songs of Innocence and of Experience: The Clod & the Pebble by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Songs of Innocence and of Experience: The Clod & the Pebble by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330198

View CC0 License

Songs of Innocence and of Experience: The Clod & the Pebble by William Blake. Original from The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

More