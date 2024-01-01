https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330214Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of YoemonView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330214View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 572 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1669 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1907 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe First Ichikawa Komazo (who in 1772 became the fourth Matsumoto Koshiro) in the Role of YoemonMore