https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330220Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Game of Hand Sumo in the New Yoshiwara by Furuyama MoromasaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330220View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1440 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2520 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3924 x 2825 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Game of Hand Sumo in the New Yoshiwara by Furuyama MoromasaMore