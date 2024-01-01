https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a ceiling with painted decoration by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330237View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 927 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3029 x 2341 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a ceiling with painted decoration by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore