https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330240
Elevation of an interior wall decorated with a chimney piece surmouted by a mirror and flanked with painted panels by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330240

View CC0 License

