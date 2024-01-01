https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRama and Lakshmana as Boys Assist the Sage Vishvamitra: Folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, workshop active in the first generation after NainsukhView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330251View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2482 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1415 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2830 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRama and Lakshmana as Boys Assist the Sage Vishvamitra: Folio from a dispersed Ramayana series, workshop active in the first generation after NainsukhMore